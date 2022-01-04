SELINSGROVE — A 22-year-old New Jersey man accused of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol with a child not properly restrained in the vehicle is being held in lieu of $40,000 cash awaiting formal arraignment in Snyder County Court.
Kareem T. Jackson was arrested on Nov. 20 after state police at Selinsgrove were notified of a reckless motorist traveling on Routes 11-15, court documents said.
Police stopped Jackson after noticing the vehicle he was driving swerving into the other lane. As Trooper Alec Leiby approached the vehicle, he saw a small child under the age of 4 sitting in the back seat next to an empty child safety seat, court records said.
Leiby said he could smell marijuana in the car and alcohol on Jackson, who admitted to consuming four shots of brandy before getting into the vehicle and smoking marijuana while he was at the wheel, court records said.
A search of the vehicle turned up about 43 grams of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash, a digital scale, a partially smoked marijuana cigarette and rolling papers, court records said.
Following a preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Reed on Dec. 30, charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance; misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence were transferred to county court. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 25.