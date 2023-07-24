BANGOR, Maine — New Jersey edged Warrior Run's Senior Baseball all-stars, 2-0, in the East Regional final on Monday, forcing a deciding game later this afternoon.
New Jersey scored its runs on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth inning and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly.
The New Jersey state champions out of Cherry Hill got a two-hit shutout from Austin Haney.
The loss was the first of the tournament season for Warrior Run.
The two teams will meet again in the finale scheduled for 3:15 p.m.
The winner advances to the Senior League World Series that begins Saturday in Easley, S.C.