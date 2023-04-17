WILLIAMSPORT — The federal jury selection for a Northumberland man accused of producing child pornography was pushed back to August.
Chief United States District Judge Matthew Brann granted a defense request to reschedule the jury selection for Howard Miller III, 54, of Ninth Street, who pleaded not guilty on March 9 to one federal count of production of child pornography. Miller is scheduled for jury selection at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 in Courtroom 1 on the fourth floor of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, 240 W. Third St., Williamsport.
According to federal documents, Miller allegedly “did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct, and such visual depictions were produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in interstate and foreign commerce” on or about Aug. 10 in Northumberland County.
Miller was previously charged in August with raping a 12-year-old girl twice between Feb. 1 and Aug. 7, 2022, in a Coal Township home, police said.
Miller was charged with six felony counts of rape of child, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault and child pornography.
Miller has no upcoming court dates scheduled for this case.