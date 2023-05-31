KRATZERVILLE — The Charles "Red" Steininger Memorial Field was unveiled in Kratzerville Tuesday evening during a a special ceremony following a yearlong, $420,000 project.
Construction of the enhanced ball field located off Route 204 began last July and the first game played there was on April 17, said Deanna Hollenbach, volunteer media coordinator.
About $420,000 has been spent updating the facility, including extending the left and right field by 20 feet, installing stadium lighting to allow for night games, a new concession stand, fencing, batting cages, scoreboard, bullpens, sound system, patio area with bleacher seating for 100 and concrete sidewalks
"The effort was made possible through grants, the financial support of local businesses and individual community members, and most importantly through the volunteer efforts of many in the community who gave their time to do the work required for the project to be completed," said Hollenbach. ""It was a community coming together to support future generations of little leaguers."
Managed and facilitated by Jordan Chappell, who coaches the Kratzerville Hornets, the project brings little league ball playing "to a whole new level," Hollenbach added.
"I played on this field as a kid. I always had dreams of what it could be, even drawing my dreams on paper when I was little," said Chappell. "What we see here is a dream come true for me and for the future of baseball in this area."
The new field is named after Chappell's grandfather.
Travis Lerch of the Selinsgrove Area Little League said the group is "extremely grateful for the opportunity to have a facility like this for our young ball players. Having a facility that offers lights is not only exciting, but also allows us to extend the amount of baseball that is played."
The ball field will be used by the league beginning with championship games this Saturday, he said.