New lane restrictions will go into place next week as a 6.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township switches sides of the highway.
On Monday, the contractor is scheduled to switch the southbound lane restriction from the left/passing lane to the right/driving lane to allow for upgrades to the guiderail. The northbound lane restriction will remain the same next week for guiderail placement.
The project extends from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
Work is expected to be completed in early November.