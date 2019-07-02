HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania police can set up multi-department efforts without action by the local governments, thanks to a piece of legislation fast-tracked through the General Assembly.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed the measure on Tuesday. It became necessary after a May state Supreme Court decision, which threw out the DUI conviction of a woman pulled over in a 2013 DUI checkpoint in Allegheny County. In that case, Molly Hlubin was stopped in Robinson Township and initially questioned by an officer from a nearby department before being charged by a Robinson Township police officer, according to court documents.
Her attorneys argued that she shouldn’t have been arrested because the officer who initially questioned her was working at the checkpoint without the appropriate legal agreements between the municipalities that employed the police involved. In a decision dated May 31, the state Supreme Court agreed.
Justice Christine Donohue wrote that because the first police officer who questioned Hlubin was there without a formal agreement from the municipality where he was employed, “we must conclude that he lacked any authority to exercise the powers of a municipal police officer when he did so.”
As a result, any evidence obtained after he questioned the driver should be suppressed, Donohue said.
That decision forced police departments across the state to scramble to figure out how to continue operating DUI enforcement while complying with the law, said Dave Andrascik, state program director for Drug Recognition Expert training for the PA DUI Association.
Since the court decision, rather than operate checkpoints with police from multiple departments, officers who would have been at a checkpoint have been doing “roving patrols” in their own communities, he said.
Under the change included in House Bill 1416, police will be able to resume working in multi-department checkpoints, with agreements between the police chiefs. Without the new law, police would have had to get every municipality interested in participating in multi-department efforts to pass formal resolutions indicating that their police departments could participate, Andrascik said.
The law has broader implications, as well said state Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County, who authored the legislation signed by the governor. In addition to DUI checkpoints, police routinely conduct multi-department efforts targeting drug-dealers and human trafficking, he said.
“The ability of small and mid-sized police departments to share resources is of vital importance to protecting and serving the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In today’s day and age of expensive technology and limited manpower, police departments have to have a mechanism to share both,” Chambersburg Police Chief Ron Camacho said in a statement provided by Kauffman’s office.