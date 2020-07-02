HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education reacted enthusiastically Wednesday to reforms signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf, calling it the “most profound legislative change” since the 14-university system was created more than three decades ago.
The legislation does not give the system the authority to close any of its universities, but does give the PASSHE board three years to implement mergers and consolidations between universities that would otherwise require specific authorization by the General Assembly, said David Pidgeon, a PASSHE spokesman.
The move comes as many of the universities within the system had already been struggling to adjust to declining enrollment before the pandemic hit.
Enrollment has fallen over the last decade — in 2010, there were 119,513 students taking classes at the 14 universities. By last year, that had dropped to less than 96,000 students.
Under Act 50, the State System of Higher Education has a three-year window to expand universities and do transfers, mergers and consolidations between universities that otherwise would have required specific approval by the General Assembly
“There is a window for if we need to be adaptable and nimble to meet marketplace shifts,” Pigeon said.
Act 50 allows for the system to implement mergers and consolidations between any university with fewer than 10,000 students, which would include all universities in the system except IUP and West Chester University.
While the system has been facing enrollment headwinds for a decade, the levels of uncertainty about life on college campuses created by the pandemic have applications at the 14 universities in the system down more than 6 percent compared to a year earlier, according to data provided by PASSHE. The number of incoming first-year students who have placed deposits for enrollment is down just 1.7 percent.
Enrollment trends heading into the fall vary dramatically at colleges across the state:
— Applications from prospective students are down 11 percent at Bloomsburg University and deposits at Bloomsburg are down 19.4 percent compared to a year ago.
— Applications at East Stroudsburg are down 32 percent compared to a year ago and deposits are down 11.4 percent;
— Applications are down 12.8 percent at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, but deposits are down just 2.2 percent;
— Applications are down 21 percent at Slippery Rock University and deposits are down by 1.1 percent;
— On the other hand, applications to Edinboro University are up 18.6 percent, while the number of deposits is up slightly, 0.4 percent higher than in 2019;
— Applications at both Lock Haven and Mansfield universities are up more than 15 percent, with deposits up 14.6 percent at Lock Haven and deposits down 11 percent at Mansfield.
Faculty will be waiting to see what exactly the system’s leadership plans to do with the authority provided by Act 50, said Jaime Martin, a criminology professor at IUP and president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties.
“I’ve been saying I hope this isn’t a case of ‘Let’s not let a good crisis go to waste,’” Martin said.
The union had been more strongly opposed to earlier drafts of the legislation, she said. But the measure signed into law by the governor included changes requiring PASSHE to disclose their plans publicly and hold hearings before approving them, Martin said. Before final approval of plans, there must be a 60-day comment period
“This will give students, faculty, alumni and the business community an opportunity to respond,” Martin said.
As the system implements these plans, the PASSHE chancellor must also file quarterly reports to the General Assembly and the chancellor must appear before a joint hearing of House and Senate committees.
Cindy Shapira, chair of the PASSHE Board of Governors, said the reforms in Act 50 will help the university adjust to the challenges facing it.
“This bill supports all three principles of our Redesign effort — student success, leveraging our strengths, and transforming our governing structure,” Shapira said.
Lawmakers hope the reforms provide the system with the tools needed to ensure “the long-term viability of all schools in the system, said state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, a Millersville University graduate and a member of the PASSHE Board of Governors.
“This bill clears the way to transform the PASSHE system to better meet the evolving needs of students and employers,” he said.