HARRISBURG — The states Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says new direction is coming for one of the regions most popular state parks. Bill Kocher has been named to manage Bald Eagle State Park in Centre County.
“Bill has been a dedicated DCNR employee for nearly 27 years and we are confident he will be great addition to the Bald Eagle community,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn said. “Bill’s knowledge, experience and steadiness will keep the park on the right path, while also working with park staff to enhance operations and build on the great things already happening at Bald Eagle.”
Bald Eagle State Park is 5,900-acres and sits in the broad Bald Eagle Valley of northcentral Pennsylvania. It features a 1,730-acre lake flanking Bald Eagle Mountain, surrounded by forests, fields and wetlands.
“I am honored, privileged and blessed to have this opportunity at such a wonderful park,” Kocher said. “I am eager to explore the challenge of managing a larger state park and look forward to getting to know the local stakeholders and working to develop connections with the community.”
Kocher studied at Bloomsburg University before transferring to Unity College in Maine where he earned a degree in environmental science, with a concentration in conservation law enforcement.
He began working at DCNR in 1995 at Poe Valley/Poe Paddy State Park as an environmental interpretive technician before taking on various roles at Moraine State Park, Nockamixon State Park and Hickory Run State Park respectively.