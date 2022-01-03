LEWISBURG — Kendy Alvarez made history on Monday afternoon when she was sworn in as the new Lewisburg Borough mayor before about 50 family members and supporters.
Alvarez is believed to be the first woman of color to be elected mayor in any of the Valley communities. At 40 years old, she also is among the youngest to lead an area town. She noted Dan Knorr II was younger when he was elected mayor of Bloomsburg at age 21 in 2007. Tyler Dombroski was 25 when he took over as mayor of Washingtonville in 2014. He was appointed then, but was later elected.
Those milestones weren't the only thoughts on her mind, though, as she transitioned from mayor-elect to mayor during the ceremony held inside Bucknell University's Hildreth-Mirza Hall.
On Monday night, she was headed to the Lewisburg Borough Council reorganization meeting to swear in council members beginning new terms and to get down to business.
"We're really going to start moving at that point," Alvarez said.
Alvarez's mother, Wendy Alvarez, stood by her daughter's side as the new mayor's longtime friend, Lewisburg District Judge Jeff Rowe, administered the oath of office.
Mom, of course, was very proud of her daughter.
"She is very busy and active," Wendy Alvarez said. "I'm sure she will do a great job."
Rowe, district judge for two years, said Alvarez, whom he has known since both were growing up in Kelly Township, said after the ceremony that she asked if he was able to swear in elected officials. He said he could, so she requested he swear her in.
"We've been friends pretty much since we were 8," Rowe said.
Some in the audience of supporters at the ceremony were Bucknell staff members. Kristin Stetler, executive director, Bucknell's Center for Alumni and Family Engagement, noted Alvarez's connections to the university. Alvarez, a 2006 graduate, is president emeritus of the Bucknell Black Alumni Association.
"She has, in the past, been in the Bucknell Club of the Greater Susquehanna Valley," Stetler said of the alumni group.
Theresa Cusimano, director of Civic Engagement and Service Learning, said the supporters included "people who have worked on local projects with Kendy."
Alvarez emigrated from Trinidad to the United States in 1986. She became a naturalized citizen of the United States, earning her citizenship in October 2017.
She also is a graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley, past president of Lewisburg Sunset Rotary and board member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. She is employed by Fidelis Home Mortgage as a mortgage loan originator.
Alvarez said during the campaign that she would immediately prioritize re-establishing a “formal and consistent relationship between Bucknell and Lewisburg with the Town Gown Committee.” Long-term, she said then, she’d work to better incorporate the university’s student body into the borough community and seek opportunities to apply their academics in public-private partnerships.