SUNBURY — The new manager of Shikellamy State Park Complex said he is looking forward to getting to know the people of the Valley and exploring the area.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources named Andrew Leidich as the new manager of the three-park complex in Northumberland, Union and Lycoming counties. Leidich, 25, a native of Sinking Spring, Bucks County, takes over at the Shikellamy State Park Complex after Nicholas Sherlock left in July to become the assistant manager at Hickory Run State Park in Kidder and Penn Forest Townships in Carbon County.
"A lot of the communities in this area are based around the river, and I'm excited to be around it and a part of it," said Leidich, who previously had served as a park manager trainee with the Bureau of State Parks Region 4, headquartered in Bucks County. "It's definitely not a sleepy little park hidden in the woods."
Leidich will be based at a state park where the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam forms the 3,060-acre Lake Augusta on the Susquehanna River. The Fabridam, believed to be the largest inflatable dam in the world, gives boaters access to safe, deep water where unlimited horsepower motors are permitted and more than 350 mooring slips are provided.
As manager, Leidich will now oversee the yearly inflation and deflation of the dam as well as the partial demolition of the Shikellamy State Park marina building. The goal of the ongoing $288,460 project is to make the deteriorating building on Packer Island safe and secure so it can eventually be used as a public space again.
The park complex also includes the 82-acre Milton State Park, Northumberland County, and the 20-acre Susquehanna State Park in Lycoming County. Both parks also are along the Susquehanna River, offering a variety of general day-use and water-based activities.
Leidich, a native of Sinking Spring, Berks County, holds a bachelor’s degree from Mansfield State University of Pennsylvania where he majored in environmental science and minored in geology, having graduated in 2017.
While assigned to Region 4, the new complex manager served as interim manager at the Tuscarora/Locust Lake State Park Complex, headquartered in Schuylkill County, and interim assistant manager at both Hickory Run and Promised Land State Park, Sullivan County. Previously, he worked as land manager for the non-profit Ridge and Valley Conservancy, Blairstown, N.J., and as a seasonal park ranger at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Blue Marsh Lake near Reading, Berks County.
"This is a new part of the state for me, but I love new parts of Pennsylvania — I truly do," he said.
Leidich said he wants to explore the area's forests and rail trails and attend events. He plans to move to Lewisburg, but for now, is commuting from the Scranton area. He has been on the job for a week.
“I always have had a calling to have a career working in the outdoors industry,” said Leidich. “I can’t feel more excited than to begin my next experience as park manager of Shikellamy State Park Complex.”
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn praised Leidich in a media release.
“Andrew has gained the right combination of managerial and administrative skills to take over the reins of Shikellamy, where boating, fishing and other water-based activities on the Susquehanna River help draw more than 285,000 visitors a year,” said Dunn. “His qualifications are a perfect match for the 130-acre park and the increasingly popular impoundment created by its inflatable dam.”