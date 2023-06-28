MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School District administrators will soon move into new offices at the Middle School.
The $503,000 renovation of the former large library serving grades 6 and 7 is nearly complete and will serve as the administrative offices of the superintendent; business manager; directors of curriculum and special education and the public board room.
"This has a great exterior entrance," said Superintendent Joe Stroup during a tour of the space as he gestured toward the doorway that is surrounded by a wall of windows and a stained glass feature of the district mascot, a mustang.
"That was made by students," said Dane Aucker, director of curriculum, instruction and technology, of the stained glass piece.
New furniture was purchased for the board room, which includes a separate area for holding executive sessions and a restroom.
The renovations were paid for with funds in capital reserve, Stroup said.
The school board earlier this year approved relocating the district offices from a separate building at 568 E. Main Street.
A decision may be made by the board in August whether to sell the property or retain it and raze the building, which Stroup said requires major upgrades, including being made handicap-accessible, a new roof and HVAC system.
A former home economics room has been converted into the new library which is sufficient to serve students in the two grades, Aucker said.
Stroup said the student population at Midd-West has been, like many other schools in the state, decreasing.
There are currently about 150 students per class, compared to about 180 students per class nine years ago when Stroup joined the district.