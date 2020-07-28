Beginning Aug. 3, the Middleburg Library will now also be open on Mondays from 3-6 p.m. This means that Middleburg will be open Mondays 3-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays 1-4 p.m.
The Selinsgrove Library is open for vulnerable populations on Mondays from 9-10 a.m., and then for everyone from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesdays-Fridays, Selinsgrove is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beavertown is open Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays noon to 5 p.m.
McClure is open Mondays 2-7 p.m., Tuesdays noon to 5 p.m., Thursdays 2-7 p.m., Fridays 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.
Masks that adequately cover the mouth and nose are required, as is social distancing. The libraries provide curbside pickup in addition to in-library services. Children's programming is available on Facebook at "Children's Programs at Snyder County Libraries" and on YouTube at SCL For Kids!
As of July 27, Snyder County children participating in the Summer Reading program have logged 70,270 minutes reading, participating in library online programs and engaging in offline library challenges.
