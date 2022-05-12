MIFFLINBURG — Kenneth J. Dady Jr. takes over for current Mifflinburg School District superintendent Daniel Lichtel on July 1. Dady, 52, who has been Jersey Shore Area School District assistant superintendent for five years, said he is ready for the challenge of taking on the top spot in Mifflinburg and becoming, in a sense, the CEO of a school district, and all that entails.
Mifflinburg Area School Superintendent Daniel Lichtel said Dady is the right person for the job.
“He has built a solid track record of educational leadership, and he is familiar with our region of public schools,” Lichtel said on Monday. “I believe he will work to forge strong relationships with the staff and community here.”
“It’s very exciting,” said Dady. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity and I believe Mifflinburg is a really good fit for me, and hopefully, I’m a good fit for them. I’m looking forward to getting started. Really, it was only in the last three years or so that I started having a desire to take the next step in my career. My family has been extremely supportive of that so they are really excited as well.”
Dady has a wife and two children. His son is graduating this year from Jersey Shore; a daughter is in sixth grade.
Dady began his career in education by being hired by Jersey Shore as a sixth grade teacher st Jersey Shore elementary.
After switching from teaching to the administrative side of education, Dady said, “Yep, I missed teaching, but I don’t know that you ever stop being a teacher no matter what level in education that you are, your approach stays consistent. The only difference is how you are leading and what you are teaching that changes. It was actually the administrators I was working with at the time that encouraged me back then to seek my masters in educational administration.
Asked what he has learned over the years that have prepared him for this new job, Dady said, “one of the most important things is that relationships matter, with students, with staff members, and with community. It is really important to build those relationships in order to have success in any organization. A lot of times when things don’t go well, it’s not that maybe the idea wasn’t good, it’s usually how we tried to do it.”
One thing Dady says quite a bit is how you do things is just as important as what we do, “because if you don’t do things the right way then the whole reason you did it typically gets lost.”
That’s why it’s important, he said, to build relationships with stakeholders so that they can help implement anything going on or be a part of going on.
“That incrases the buy-in and likelihood of success,” Dady explained.
Parent involvement welcomed
Mifflinburg has an active group of parents, Dady knows. “Some people see that as challenging. But I welcome it. I would much rather deal with people that care about what is going on and want to ask a lot of questions than someone who is apathetic. I think we see that too much at times, even as a principal. If I had a teacher come in that was really upset about something that happened with their child, and something that I did. I’d much rather deal with that than an apathetic parent who doesn’t care what happened with their child. Because at least I’ll know the parent is invested in what is going on.”
That’s true of the community in general, he said. “If they are not happy with something, I welcome that discussion, even if we disagree.”
The biggest part of dealing with any challenge, such as the pandemic, Dady said, “is understanding that if you’ve built good relationships and you are humble enough to realize you might not have all the answers and that you rely on the collective wisdom of not only your team, but all of those around you. Then, you’ll probably be better off with the decisions you make.”
Preparation for Day One“I’ve had people reach out to me,” Dady said, “and I want to be respectful of the team. The current superintendent, Dan, is retiring, but I’ve started by meeting with people individually to get a better understanding of what their goals are. What are they hoping I don’t do? ... And what is it they value? What are they proud of?”
He’d also like to meet with some of the local businesses.
“I want to hear what they cherish about the partnerships they have with the district. Or what can we do to partnership better with them?”
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.