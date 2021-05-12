MIFFLINBURG — Blues and brews make the theme of the upcoming Spring Flight Festival and Blues Party in Mifflinburg.
The event is set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 22 at the Mifflinburg VFW Carnival Grounds along Route 45. It features 10 wineries, three craft breweries, three distilleries and four live blues bands plus a combined 60 vendors with food, art and crafts. The cost is $40 for those partaking in tastings. Admission is free for those just coming to stroll and listen to music.
“I’m very hopeful this is the ticket toward getting more exposure for Mifflinburg,” said Heidi Criswell, executive director, Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA).
The Spring Flight Festival is an evolution of MHRA’s former wine festival. It adds breweries and distilleries along with a full slate of live blues music. Featured acts are Blue River Soul of Sunbury followed by, in order, The Gabe Stillman Band of Williamsport, The Alexis P. Suter Band of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers of New Albany, Ohio.
The wine, beer and spirits will be served by B&G Winery, Broad Mountain Winery, Hazard’s Distillery, Iron Vines Winery, Jackazz Distillery, Kulpmont Winery, Marzoni’s, Nomad Distillery, Eclipse Craft Brewing, Pour Choices Winery, Rusty Rail Brewing, Sand Castle Winery, Shade Mountain Winery, Stonekeep Meadowy, Three Dogs Vino and The Winery at Longshot Farm.
MHRA’s last wine festival didn’t generate much revenue for the nonprofit, Criswell said. Its annual Oktoberfest, also at the VFW grounds, is the major money-maker for the group but the spring event helps as seed money for the fall bash. So, Criswell said it was time to take a different approach.
Spring Flight Festival was supposed to launch in 2020 but the pandemic canceled those plans. The rebranding generated excitement online, Criswell said. She’s hopeful that will translate into a well-attended event.
MHRA owns and maintains the historic 1806 Elias Center for the Performing Arts. It’s home to a variety of children’s and community programming and is available for private rentals and tours.
“We spend most of our money maintaining that property and keeping it going,” Criswell said.
MHRA also looks to support downtown businesses by hosting events like Spring Flight Festival as potential marketing opportunities.
Several new businesses are popping up on Chestnut Street (Route 45) including Abe’s Custom Woodworking, Gigi’s Custom Creations, Artisan Corner Co-op and Tomahawks Tacos. Other ventures are in development such as Mifflinburg Innovation Works at Fourth and Chestnut streets.
Matt Wagner, a new volunteer with MHRA’s board, said the downtown and eastern part of Route 45 in the borough are being revitalized by new and existing businesses.
“We’ve seen growth in both places,” Wagner said. “There’s some new things happening in the old downtown.”
Spring Flight Festival could prove valuable in generating revenue to kickstart Oktoberfest, Wagner said. It could also prove valuable simply as an opportunity to socialize.
“Coming out of the pandemic, I think people need an opportunity to get together and celebrate a little. In that regard, I think it’s a benefit to the community. It’s also an opportunity to get back to normal,” Wagner said.
Learn more about MHRA and Spring Flight Festival and Blues Party at mifflinburgpa.com and on Facebook: @mifflinburgpa.