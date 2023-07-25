DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners accepted the resignation of Deputy Sheriff William Wilt on Tuesday as he prepares to take on his new position as Montour County Magisterial District Judge.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners approved the application for state funding for the Human Services Development Fund.
According to Greg Molter, Director of the Office of Human Services, the county applies for these funds yearly. The state funding goes towards several programs that are offered based on financial status.
"This allows $50,000 for in-home meals, homemaker services, transportation, contract services for 24/7 emergency assistance, inner-agency coordination, chores, which could be the installation of a ramp, and emergency shelter," Molter said.
The only emergency shelter between Montour and Columbia counties is the Gatehouse, Molter added. Montour County has been providing $10,000 to the Gatehouse every year from the money provided by the fund, the director said.
Commissioner Ken Holdren thanked Molter for his commitment to providing these types of services in the county.
The commissioners also approved allocations for funds provided by Community Development Block Grants. The county's more than $315,000 in grant funds will go toward the installation of a ramp at the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) and Danville Borough's already-approved Faust Street floodgate project.
"Anyone who has been to DACC understands the need for a ramp," Holdren said. "These will be dollars well spent."
Commissioner Trevor Finn presented a motion to allocate $50,000 from the county's opioid settlement funds to CMSU's Warm Hand-Off Program. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Warm Hand-Off provides support for opioid overdose survivors in their transition from emergency medical care to treatment for substance use.
The county will also purchase a generator for the jail after receiving several bids ranging from almost $85,000 to around $122,000. Commissioners approved a purchase of $84,900 which was recommended by an architect, Holdren said.