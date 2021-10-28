New National Christmas Tree will have Valley roots

MIDDLEBROOK — A 30-foot Concolor fir from Hill View Christmas Tree Farm began its journey this morning from Middleburg to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., where it will stand indefinitely as the National Christmas tree.
"It's terrific," said Janice Bowersox, who owns the 67-year-old family farm at 400 Tittle Road with her son, Darryl Bowersox.
A five-man crew spent four days this week removing the towering 32-year-old evergreen from the 150-acre property. They began Monday morning by binding each branch with rope, digging a 4 1/2-foot deep and 8-foot wide trench around the tree and lifting it from the ground.
Permits had to be obtained from different jurisdictions on the truck's route carrying the 45,000-pound cargo to Washington, D.C.
The painstaking work is necessary "to make sure the tree arrives looking exactly like it did when the National Park Service picked it," said Paul Cox, of Environmental Design Inc., a Houston-based company that handles tree transplantation around the globe.
It all began in June when Darryl Bowersox received an email about the National Park Service's search for a Concolor fir to serve as the National Christmas Tree after the last living tree — chosen in 2019 — succumbed to a fungal disease.
Knowing that many tree growers received the same message, Bowersox did not respond until a month later at the urging of his 12-year-old son, Ben.
"I told them I had four trees that may be good and emailed some photos," he recalled of his response in July.
Two representatives from the National Park Service arrived at the farm in late August to inspect the trees and selected one of them.
"I'm not sure what they saw, but it has a nice blue color and it's easily accessible," said Bowersox, who donated the tree at no cost. "Given the significance of the tree to the public, we decided to give it as a Christmas gift to the country."
Bowersox will take his family to watch as President Joe Biden lights the tree on Dec. 2 to kick off the holiday season. He has asked that he receive eight tickets every year for the annual lighting for as long as the tree stands in the Ellipse between the White House and Washington Monument on the National Mall.
It's not the first time a tree from Hill View Christmas Tree Farm has received national exposure.
In 2001, The White House selected an 18-foot Concolor fir from the farm as its official Christmas tree and displayed it in the Blue Room.
Bowersox and his family attended that ceremony and met First Lady Laura Bush during the visit.
"Both are special in their own way," he said of the two events which have occurred 20 years apart. "But the National Christmas Tree will be there for as long as it lives."
Beaming as she watched the tree removal crew work on Wednesday afternoon, Bowersox's cousin, Joy Aumiller said, "We hope it lives 20, 30 years."