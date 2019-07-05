NORTHUMBERLAND — The week of no Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic restrictions and detours in Northumberland borough is about to end.
The $14 million Duke Street road reconstruction project will resume Monday, said PennDOT spokesman David Thompson, this time with new detours and suggested routes scheduled to last until "possibly September." Work had been stopped during the borough's Pineknotter Days festival.
The next phase of the project will involve King Street, between the river bridge and Priestley Ave, Thompson said.
Southbound traffic will be detoured via Route 11 south to Shamokin Dam and Route 61 across the Veterans Memorial Bridge to Sunbury.
"If you live in Danville and work in Sunbury and use Route 11 to get to work," said Thompson, using that commuter route as an example, "you have to go first to Shamokin Dam. You won't be able to make the left turn on 147 south directly into Sunbury."
But King Street will be open to northbound traffic from the City of Sunbury, he said.
"If you work in Sunbury but live in Danville, or Northumberland and points north, on your way home you can drive as normal over the island and use Route 147 north or Route 11 to Danville."
Route 147 (Duke Street), Route 11 (Water Street), and the railroad underpass on Route 11 are now open to unrestricted traffic. Queen Street is open at the intersection with Water Street.
"We're getting closer to the end of the road project and you can see that spots like the intersection of Duke and Water Street look really good," said Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard. "I'm asking everyone to be patient. There's light at the end of the tunnel."