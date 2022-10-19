SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove borough police department will have an open full-time position with the pending retirement of longtime officer Eric Mouery on Nov. 10.
Chief Shanee Mitchell said she needs to fill the full-time position as well as a part-time officer post. As of Wednesday, four applications had been submitted, she said.
During a brief meeting with Sen. Bob Casey at the borough building Wednesday afternoon, Mitchell outlined her vision for the department she was hired in August to lead.
One of her plans is to increase the six-member force to 10 officers.
First, however, Mitchell said office and equipment technology needs to be upgraded.
Funds are available through a $5 million grant received by Snyder County for law enforcement support, with $1 million each earmarked for the county's three police departments in Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam and Middleburg, council member Bobbie Owens said.
Owens and Mitchell met Thursday to discuss the building compliance and certification issues the Selinsgrove department has to address before being eligible for the funds.
"The bulk of them are minor. That happens to a lot of rural departments," Owens said of compliance issues. "Chief Mitchell is here at a great moment to guide us through technology" upgrades.
Casey extended his support to Mitchell and she accepted his business card with a remark that she will be in contact.