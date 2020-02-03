Melinda LeBarron’s numerous life-threatening injuries have faded into scars over the past year, but the emotional trauma of being mauled by a bear outside her home is still seeping with fear and what-ifs.
“I sit here, day after day, in this house, and I dwell on things,” she said. “I keep asking, ‘Why did this happen to me?,’ and ‘Why couldn’t I prevent it?’”
Devastating attack
LeBarron was attacked by a large black bear on Dec. 12, 2018, while taking out her then-2-year-old Pekingese-Chihuahua mix.
“I looked outside to make sure there was nothing she (the dog) would chase. I didn’t see anything,” LeBarron said. “I heard a bunch of growling and carrying on and I stepped out onto a flatter part of the patio. Bear (the dog) came back, but out of the corner of my eye, I saw something black and her claws came down on top of me and smacked me to the ground.”
There was no getting up and there was no escape from the bear.
“She just started clawing me, working on the top of my head and started dragging me through our yard,” LeBarron said. “She just kept pulling on me with her claws and her teeth, and I heard her biting into my head.”
The bear dragged her 88 yards across the road and into an adjacent field, but then miraculously stopped and walked away from LeBarron.
“I thought maybe if I laid still, she would walk away and leave me alone. I laid there a little bit, wondering if she was coming back for me,” LeBarron said. “I looked up to see how far I was away from my house. I saw the silhouette of our maple tree, my car, our porch light and the outline of the flower bed.”
After crawling back to the house, LeBarron called for assistance and was rushed to Geisinger Medical Center, where she endured numerous life-saving procedures over a two-month period of time before her release a year ago this coming Thursday.
Struggles continue
“Nobody gets it — nobody understands what I go through each day,” she said. “I still think back and imagine my body laying there 88 yards from my house. I try to keep busy, but there are times I need to talk, and nobody truly understands where I am right now.”
Adding to her struggles, LeBarron fell during this past summer, leaving two gashes on top of her head that have yet to properly heal. She has also dealt with unexplained neck pain and a variety of other setbacks.
“My body’s definitely not what it was before the bear attack,” she said.
Tired of living in a rut, LeBarron has decided to start fresh. She began a job as an in-home caretaker this past Tuesday.
“It went very well — I love my new job and the opportunity it gives me to turn the page,” she said.
The inspiration to be an in-home caretaker started last month while LeBarron sat with her mother-in-law while she lost her battle to brain cancer.
“I realized at that time that I wasn’t done yet. There is a purpose for me yet — I survived that bear attack for a reason, and I am praying that by giving back, I can make a difference,” she said. “I can tell my story. I can share how I fought, and maybe that will inspire those under my care, and maybe that process will help me heal more, too.”
LeBarron also has aspirations to visit her 99-year-old grandmother in Florida.
“She was my encouragement to get through life when I was young,” LeBarron said. “I hope to put some money together with this new opportunity — I think she is holding on until I can get down there to see her.”
Preventative measures
LeBarron still struggles with being outside, especially at night.
“My husband has lights all over the yard — he put up the brightest dusk-to-dawn lights anyone could ask for,” she said. “I wouldn’t let anyone walk on that side of the house for quite some time after — that’s how petrified I was.”
LeBarron avoids going out at night when possible, and has taken other preventative measures to hopefully reduce the odds of another encounter.
“We keep the garbage can in the garage — nothing sits out anymore. Deer bones and hides from hunting season were taken far away from our property,” she said. “We even dump Chlorox in the burn barrel after burning. The game commission offered these tips and we do what we can to protect our home.”
The next step
While LeBarron is trying to put her past behind her, opportunities continue to share her story.
On Friday, she was contacted by staff from the Dr. Oz television show — and is making plans to be featured on the show in the near future.
With most of her physical ailments on the mend, LeBarron is hoping to address some of the emotional scars and find her purpose moving forward.
“I think the new job is my calling,” she said. “If I can use my story to help others — to make a real impact — then I think it will help me come to better terms with all of this.”