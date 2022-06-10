MILTON — A new manufacturing facility is expected to be introduced at the former ACF Industries LLC facility later this summer.
While the new property owners are not revealing details on the company yet, Danielle Damaghi, of MR Milton LLC, said the business will bring dozens of new jobs to a part of the 550,000 square-foot-site in Milton. MR Milton LLC finalized the sale of the former ACF property in Milton and Turbot Township in January for $500,000.
"We're presently setting up right now with plans to bring a manufacturing facility there in the middle to end of the summer," said Damaghi. "They're starting from scratch. It would be the first business there."
Danielle Damaghi is the daughter of MR Milton LLC President David Damaghi, of Philadelphia. Together, they envision the former ACF facility for multiple uses and businesses.
"We're starting to slowly see what we can do," said Danielle Damaghi. "We've been talking to the community and the Chamber of Commerce, looking at the needs for the community. When ACF left, they had over 1,000 employees. That's a main goal of ours, to bring back jobs to Milton."
They also envision establishing a storage facility geared toward hobbyists who can store whatever they like, including cars. They also plan to create a similar business model as WeWork Inc., a provider of coworking spaces, including physical and virtual shared spaces, headquartered in New York City. It would provide resources for small businesses to start.
David Damaghi's profile on the Central PA Chamber of Commerce's website describes him as a real estate investor who specializes in the rehabilitation of distressed properties.
"His objective is to keep these newly renovated properties at an affordable rate and bring as many jobs as he can to local communities," according to the profile. "He is extremely eager to become part of the Milton community. The first phase will be creating affordable storage for entrepreneurs, small businesses, contractors, plumbers, electricians and more. The second phase will be creating space with multiple amenities for manufacturers and warehousing businesses. This includes: wi-fi, a secretary (shipping and receiving packages), loading, offloading, use of forklift, et cetera."
TeaJay Aikey, the president/CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce said she met David Damaghi in January. The meeting lasted several hours.
"I was very impressed with the way he thinks and the way he likes to make improvements wherever he goes," said Aikey." We have connected regularly ever since and he's been to the office many times."
Damaghi is "someone who is self-made and likes to give back," she said.
"He's not only looking at ways to make it vibrant but make a difference in the community," said Aikey. "He's trying to find other ways to give back."
Danielle Damaghi said the community and members are the public are welcome to provide suggestions for what they'd like to see at the property. She can be reached by email at milton@dngproperty.com.