SUNBURY — City Council will invest $70,000 into at least 400 parking meters when Sunbury switches a two-way pay system for residents and visitors.
With the new meters, drivers looking to park should expect to see higher prices in 2023.
Individuals will still be able to plug the meters with coins or they will have the option of using a text-to-pay system, according to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
The near 600 meters in the city currently are barely usable, and some are completely broken, council said.
On Monday night, council and Mayor Josh Brosious voted to set aside $70,000 of American Rescue Funds in order to purchase the mechanisms that will be placed inside the meters, as well as various signs throughout the downtown explaining how to use the text-to-pay system.
"We were long overdue in replacing these parking meters," Hare said. "It was time."
The meters will start to be installed during the December free parking period in the city, Hare said.
Metered parking in the city lots could also be completely gone and an individual would need to use the text-to-pay system, officials said.
Brosious and council are also working out a fee schedule that could see prices as high as $1 per hour. And using the text-to-pay system will add an additional .27 cents service fee along with it, officials said.
"We will need to discuss what the fees are," Councilman Jim Eister said.
There will also be an option of purchasing a city parking permit, Brosious said.
Brosious said the parking meters generate money for the city and he and council want to decide on a fee schedule for parking that is acceptable.
Council had looked at leasing 10 kiosks, which cost about $50,000 plus a nearly $70 fee each month per machine but decided not to make the investment.
“I would rather the new meters because we do not generate the income to justify the costs for kiosks,” Brosious said. “I think the coin-based machines are the way to go.”
Council members looked into the cost of having central machines on each block and in the parking lots to cover the city.
Brosious said the city usually generates around $70,000 a year from parking.
Council will be discussing the fees as the new system is put in place, Brosious said.
Council and Brosious will also be adding a part-time meter reader to make sure the meters are being monitored throughout the day.