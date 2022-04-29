ELYSBURG — There are high expectations among hungry Knoebels Amusement Resort guests for the new recipe replacing Cesari's Pizza after the family running the decades-old pizza shop decided to retire.
Pizza consultants Vito and Trish Piazza said they are confident the new recipe will be a hit at the yet-to-be named pizza shop that will replace the popular Cesari's, a staple of the park for four decades.
"We can handle it," said Vito Piazza, a native of Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea of the coast of Italy.
"It's all fresh ingredients," said Trish Piazza, Vito's wife. "Fresh garlic, fresh dough. Everything is fresh."
Vito and Trish Piazza lived in New York City until 10 years ago when they moved to Pennsylvania. They operated a pizzeria in Tresckow, Carbon County, until just a few weeks ago when they learned Knoebels was looking for a caterer for birthday parties. They planned to do that until it was announced that the Cesari family was retiring.
The Cesari family partnered with Knoebels in 1981.
The food stand became a family undertaking for Carmel “Chuck” Cesari, his wife and his children. Cesari would eventually become manager of the park’s Alamo restaurant and surrounding stands. Prior to his passing in September 2019, Cesari ordered food for Knoebels Caterings. His daughter, Angela Martini, operated Cesari’s Pizza, most recently with the help of her mother, Donna.
“Knoebels needed pizza,” said Richard “Dick” Knoebel, park president. “Sure, it would’ve been much easier to order frozen pies to heat up and serve, but we weren’t looking for the easy route.”
Cesari had been booking Monday night dances at the Hawaiian Bandshell and became a friend to Dick Knoebel.
“I asked if he’d take on this new role, he agreed, and it’s been a wonderful partnership we will always look back on fondly," Knoebel said.
Martini recalled the family’s start with the Italian dish.
“As a young child, I remember my grandmother making pizza for the grandkids every Sunday,” said Martini. “While we had to change up that recipe just a bit to account for serving a crowd instead of a family, we still used fresh ingredients.”
Cesari’s Pizza became a favorite fare for park-goers and earned numerous recognitions. As the pizza’s popularity grew along with park crowds, Martini saw the stand more than double in size. Through it all, the focus remained on the ingredients.
“We made our own sauce and shredded the mozzarella cheese,” said Martini. “What I’ll miss most is coming in every morning to make all of the fresh dough for the day.”
Martini will also miss the people at the park, but looks forward to traveling with her husband, Jim, who will eventually take a step back from his role as Knoebels’ head electrician.
When the park opens on April 30, Knoebels will introduce a brand-new pizza with some familiar qualities.
“Just like when we introduced pizza at Knoebels more than 40 years ago, it will be a fresh-ingredient pizza, dough and all,” said Knoebel. “We’re excited for our guests to try it and think they’re really going to love it.”
The yet-to-be-named stand will open with whole pies and slices of plain and pepperoni, and will expand offerings as the season progresses.
The Piazzas worked with Knoebels staff to develop the new recipe. They said they are happy to be working with the park.
"It's often you see a company like this give the small guy a shot," said Trish Piazza. "I'm really impressed with that."
The stand will be managed by food service manager Nick Heaps.