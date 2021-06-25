SUNBURY — Thanks to a $10,000 donation by Weis Markets, the new Sunbury Police station will have its training and conference rooms furnished.
Construction on the department’s new station at 337 Arch St. began in late April and has continued to progress at a rapid pace and Police Chief Brad Hare said the donation could not have come at a better time.
"It shows that Weis Markets is not only behind the project but they are a partner to us," he said. "We could not be more grateful."
Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, was awarded the $829,235 project earlier this year.
"This is so amazing," Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. "We are very grateful."
Weis Markets manager Michelle Nicklin presented the check to Karlovich, Hare, City Councilmen Rick Reichner, Jim Eister and Josh Brosious, along with City Administrator Derrick Backer.
"This is just one of many ways Weis shows their generosity to our community," Brosious said. "The new building is coming along and we are all very thankful for this donation by Weis Markets."
Eister agreed.
"All we can say is thank you," Eister said. "Weis Markets continues to support our community in so many ways."
The 5,900-square-feet building is currently getting electrical work done, including installation of cameras and high-speed internet.
The city agreed to purchase the structure from the late Jesse Woodring’s estate last April. Over several months, city officials secured $125,000 in funding for the building and $775,000 in funding for the construction.