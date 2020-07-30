While nearly 40 percent of registered voters surveyed in the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll say President Donald Trump is doing an "excellent" or "good" job, Democrat Joe Biden holds a nine-point lead statewide in the poll released Thursday morning.
According to the poll of 667 Pennsylvania residents, 45 percent of voters give President Trump positive marks for his handling of the economy. His ratings on foreign policy and immigration are similar to his overall rating, while his ratings for handling the COVID-19 outbreak, improving health care, and protecting the environment are well below his overall rating.
Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, leads Trump 50-41 in the new poll.
In regard to COVID-19, the July poll finds that half (48 percent) of the state’s registered voters believe the state is “headed in the right direction,” which is below the recent high of 57 percent reported in October, 2019. Registered voters list COVID-19 (32 percent) as the most important problem facing the state today. One in five (22 percent) respondents reports a family member or close friend has contracted COVID-19, although most (63 percent) think they are unlikely to contract it during the next three months.
This survey reflects interviews with 667 Pennsylvania registered voters, including 324 Democrats, 271 Republicans and 72 Independents conducted by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College from July 20-26, 2020. The sample error for this survey is +/- 5.5 percentage points.