Most Pennsylvania voters plan to cast their ballots in person in November according to a new Franklin & Marshall College Poll released Thursday morning.
The new poll, which covered everything from COVID-19 to the presidential race to individual finances, shows that 62 percent of the state's registered voters polled said they plan to vote in person while 31 percent plan to vote by mail. The issue has broken across party lines: the F&M Poll shows 52 percent of Democrats plan to vote by mail, while 84 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independents plan to vote in person.
Democrat Joe Biden holds a seven-point lead of President Trump in the race for the White House, 49% to 42%. President Trump continues to have an advantage, according to registered voters, when it comes to economic matters. Biden holds an advantage over the president on all other characteristics tested, including handling the current coronavirus pandemic.
The new poll also shows that nearly half (46%) of the state’s registered voters believe the state is “headed in the right direction,” below the recent high of 57% reported in October, 2019. Registered voters list COVID-19 (31%) as the most important problem facing the state today, but concerns about the economy and personal finances have sharply increased in the past month, rising from 12% to 22%.
Most registered voters believe that Pennsylvania has managed the coronavirus outbreak better (52%) or the same (27%) as other states.
Fewer voters report they are financially “better off” (23%) today compared to January (33%) and fewer expect to be “better off” (24%) financially next year than felt that way in January (31%).
This survey reflects interviews with 681 Pennsylvania registered voters, including 321 Democrats, 272 Republicans and 88 Independents conducted by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College from August 17-23, 2020. The sample error for this survey is +/- 5.2 percentage points.