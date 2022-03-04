Ten weeks before Pennsylvania's primary election, voters eying the hotly contested race for the vacant U.S. Senate seat remain uncertain on favorites according to a new Franklin & Marshall College Poll released this week.
The wide-ranging poll has Lt. Gov. John Fetterman holding a lead over party-endorsed U.S. Rep. Connor Lamb on the Democratic side. For the GOP nod, David McCormick, Carla Sands and Dr. Mehmet Oz are within two points of each other for first.
In addition to the race to replace Pat Toomey in the U.S. Senate, the poll looked at President Joe Biden's job approval, voters' views on the state-operated liquor program and concealed carry laws in the commonwealth.
The crowded Senate race remains wide open for both major party nominations. McCormick, whose father is a former Bloomsburg University president, leads the GOP race at 13 percent, followed by Carla Sands (11 percent) and Oz (10 percent). More than half of voters — 53 percent — said they are undecided on the Republican side.
While Lamb picked up the Democratic state party nomination, Fetterman is the first choice for 28 percent of voters, with Lamb lagging behind at 13 percent. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta had two percent, while 44 percent of voters don't have a choice yet.
President Joe Biden's positive job approval rating continues to fall across all demographics according to the poll. It has dropped to 58 percent among Democrats — down 20 points from the last poll — and is down to 25 percent among independents. Thirty percent of registered voters say the president is doing an "excellent" or "good" job as president, down from 44 percent in June.
Other issues
More than one in three — 35 percent — respondents say they are “worse off” financially than a year ago, the largest proportion in the last five years. Only one in three (32 percent) registered voters believe the state is “headed in the right direction.
More than half of Pennsylvania's voters — 52 percent — support the sale of the state-owned liquor stores, including 65 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of independents.
A similar number — 55 percent — are in favor of voter-approved constitutional amendments to change the state constitution if the legislature and governor cannot agree on policy change.
Only a quarter of state voters support eliminating the state's concealed carry licensing requirement with 56 percent strongly opposed to the idea.
The survey findings presented in this release are based on the results of interviews conducted Feb. 21-27. The data included in this release represent the responses of 490 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 223 Democrats, 200 Republicans and 67 independents.