LEWISBURG — Members of the Lewisburg Area School Board chose Director Virginia Zimmerman to become board president. Director Cory Heath remains vice president.
The board reorganized Monday night. Zimmerman was chosen on a 6-3 vote: Kristin Kraus, Heather Haynos, Jaime Lyons, Erin Jablonski, Mary Ann Sigler Stanton and Zimmerman in favor; Jordan Fetzer, the previous board president, Tera Unzicker-Fassero and Heath were opposed. Heath retained his leadership position unanimously.
Kraus, Haynos and Lyons are new to the board, having won election in the fall. Stanton was reelected in the fall. Their respective terms of office is four years.