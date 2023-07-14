SELINSGROVE — Roxanne Weaver couldn't contain her smile Friday as she sat in her new air-conditioned manufactured home located steps away from her daughter's Penn Township home.
"This is the most fantastic thing that has happened to me. I've never had such a nice kitchen," Weaver said of the home provided through the Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging's Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity (ECHO) program.
Funded by a state grant, the ECHO program provides income-eligible seniors a 608-square-foot manufactured home featuring one bedroom, kitchen-living-dining area and wheelchair accessible bathroom that is placed on the property of the senior's relative or friend. Rent is based on 30 percent of the occupant's income.
Weaver's home cost about $70,000 and the Union County Housing Authority, which owns it and is responsible for its maintenance, added an air-conditioning unit and washer and dryer, said authority Director Sharon Leon. A $30,000 grant from the Degenstein Foundation paid for a large ramp installed outside the home.
Weaver has been living just steps away from the house occupied by her daughter, Mary Long, her husband and their children, for about two months.
"When I have ice cream and candy, (my grandchildren) are here everyday," she said with a chuckle.
For Long, a registered nurse who has five children ranging in ages from 10 to 21 and two grandchildren, having her mother nearby serves as a stress-reliever for both of them and has other health benefits.
"Her cardiologist said this is helping her to be around her grandkids," she said.
At Friday's ribbon-cutting at the Weaver home, Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Holly Kyle described the launch of the ECHO program in Snyder County as "an historic moment" due to the shortage of direct care workers and lack of affordable housing.
"This is helping one family at a time," she said.
Leon said the program is a "creative" way to address the housing situation and keep seniors living independently with support. "I just hope this will give you and your family peace of mind and lots of happiness," she said to Weaver.
Snyder County Commissioners Adam Ewig and Joe Kantz were among the ribbon-cutting attendees.
"It's an exciting opportunity," said Ewig, who noted that about 10 percent of the county's population is elderly.
Weaver said she was thankful to be living near family, yet on her own after years of living in an apartment on her own and for a short time in the basement of her daughter's home.
"I absolutely love my house," she said.
Weaver is the first ECHO program participant in Snyder County, where a second home is scheduled to be added in the next few months, and two more adults are on a waiting list, said ECHO coordinator Dea Schader.
Other counties participating in the program are Center, Clearfield, Cumberland, Fayette, Huntingdon, Bedford, Fulton, Lackawanna, Wayne, Westmoreland, Luzerne and Wyoming.
For more information, contact the Union-Snyder AAA at 570-524-2100.