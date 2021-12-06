NORTHUMBERLAND — A $1 million state grant will help fund the construction of a new propane distribution business along Route 11 just east of Northumberland for a company that will bring at least 40 full-time jobs to the area.
State and local leaders gathered on Monday afternoon at the Point Township site located at the former PennDOT rest area at 1240 Point Township Drive to announce that Button Holdings and Energy will benefit from grant money from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The business focuses on the wholesale commercial and residential distribution of energy needs.
"It's an area we've wanted to get into for the last few years," said President Edward Button. "It's far enough away from the terminals and ports to make it beneficial to have rail bring it, but it's close enough to keep everything moving."
Button joined state Sen. John Gordner, R-27; state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108; and Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best in the announcement.
North Shore Railroad Company purchased the site in 2019 and contracted with Rhinehart Railroad Construction and LIVIC Civil Engineering to develop the site. North Shore was awarded a Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) designation through PennDOT for the project.
The $2.2 million development of the location will have two to six 80,000-gallon propane tanks installed to offload train cars from North Shore and redistribute gas to the Northumberland County area. This will keep trucks off the road and reduce travel times and freight times, which inevitably reduces the costs to the customers, said Button.
Button trucks as well as other propane companies will be able to use the location. There will be one small building for loading controls; it will be mainly tanks and pumps, said Button.
Jobs include driver positions, terminal management positions and maintenance positions, he said.
The goal is to be operational before the end of summer 2022, he said.
North Shore’s Business and Development Manager Joe Kantz said the project will increase competition in the markets for those in the energy industry.
"If you are a business or a farmer whose got a chicken farm, hog farm or dairy farm, and you use propane or any kind of energy, it brings prices to be more competitive," said Kantz. "We need to breed that. I appreciate that our governor and our senator and our representatives understand that if we can invest in private projects that will increase competition for the betterment of everyone in our area, that's a good investment."
The purpose is to bring in more energy and drive competition, "which is good for everyone," said Kantz.
Kantz described the former rest stop as looking like a "disaster zone" and a "wasteland." Culver called it an "eyesore."
"It was just a mess," said Culver.
The area along Route 11 with Sunoco and LHT and now Button is turning into an "energy corridor," said Culver.
Gordner thanked Gov. Wolf for approving the funding. Only about 100 projects are funded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) each year.
"We put projects on the table. He's the one who ultimately has to sign off on them," said Gordner.
The projects have to be shovel-ready, create economic development, will fill a need and create jobs. The funds have to be matched as well, said Gordner.
The Joint Rail Authority of SEDA-Council of Governments, of Lewisburg, wrote and applied for the grant. The Authority is working with Button and North Shore as the beneficiary of the funding.