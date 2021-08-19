MIFFLINBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA announced a new fundraiser to be held Sept. 25.
Y to Y Challenge is a 7.5-mile race down the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail from the Mifflinburg YMCA to the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Meadow Green Drive near Weis Markets.
The top male and female finishers in each age division along with the first overall male and female finishers for the entire race will receive awards.
Registration is open at www.gsvymca.org. Register by Aug. 25 and the fee is $30, which includes an event t-shirt. Registration from Aug. 26 through the morning of the race will be $35. Registration will be capped at 100 participants. All proceeds benefit youth programming.
Check-in and pick up race bibs from 7 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. at the starting line. Participants are encouraged to park at the finish line at the Lewisburg YMCA and ride a bus to the starting line at 7:15 a.m. Swag bags will be distributed at the finish line.
For more information contact Mifflinburg Branch Director Angela Haines at 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.