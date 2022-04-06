NORTHUMBERLAND — The cost of a new rescue truck for Northumberland Hook and Ladder Fire Company is $784,585.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting for Northumberland Borough, council members voted to support the fire company in seeking a loan from Northumberland National Bank for a 2023 Spartan Metro Rescue 1 Truck. The new rescue truck is expected to arrive in mid-2023.
“We’re excited about the purchase of this Rescue 1 truck that will help us provide the best rescue service to Northumberland and our neighboring municipalities,” said Northumberland Fire Department Chief Brian Ginck.
The current 1997 rescue truck needed to be replaced. The loan for the new truck will be for a 10-year period at a fixed interest rate of 3.33 percent, said Ginck.
A rescue truck carries tools for car crashes, light towers to illuminate scenes, a generator to supply power, ropes, airbags, hand tools, forest fire fighting equipment, ladders, axes, fire extinguishers and other QRS (Quick Response Services) equipment, he said.
Ginck said the borough fire company has money saved up for a down payment. They will also host fundraisers, he said.