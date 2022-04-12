LEWISBURG — Updates to Hufnagle Park are progressing smoothly, according to to Steve Beattie, Lewisburg’s Community Development and grant manager.
Beattie said the new restroom additions were being installed.
Borough Manager Bill Lowethert said, “A lot is happening.”
This comes amid the recent 40th rededication of Hufnagle Foot Bridge along Bull Run.
In February, Lowthert said equipment and safety surface has been installed in a portion of the playground, and the borough is awaiting new mounting brackets for several of the relocated pieces.
According to Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of Planning and Economic Development, the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) recommends communities have community parks at a ratio of 10 acres of parkland for every 1,000 residents.
As of the 2020 Census, East Buffalo Township has a population of 7,405. McLaughlin said by this standard, the township should have approximately 74 acres of parkland.
“A number that grows as the population expands,” he said. “I’m not sure how much public park space East Buffalo Township currently has but a number of years ago it was around 9.5 to 10 acres.”
McLaughlin said in rural and small communities, the recommended standard is not met.
“In Union County, only Hartley Township and New Berlin Borough met the standard the last time we looked at this in-depth,” according to McLaughlin. “You will likely encounter similar findings across the region.”
McLaughlin said existing parks, such as the Lewisburg Recreation Park off of St. Mary’s Street and Kidsburg in Hufnagle Park, get a lot of use and it can be overcrowded.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said traffic delays have been ongoing on Market Street due to the project.
Alvarez said trucks and cranes have been taking up space.
“We are looking forward to this added resource to our community,” said Alvarez.