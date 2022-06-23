Pedestrians and bicyclists will have the chance to visit a portion of the northern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project on Saturday for a one-time event prior to its anticipated opening to traffic in July.
Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will open a section of the new roadway and river bridge for the public to get a close-up look at this unique project. No vehicles will be permitted within the walking/biking area, according to PennDOT.
The river bridge and northern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project will be open to public traffic in July. While the road and $156 million river bridge will be open by July, there will be some additional work in the second half of 2022 to have the northern section considered complete, according to PennDOT.
The entrance and exit for the Saturday event will be at the new interchange at Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County. Flaggers will be directing traffic and assisting with parking. The parking area is approximately a half-mile from the river bridge. The bridge is almost a mile long. Anticipate a moderate walking/biking distance, according to PennDOT.
There will be approximately 3.5 miles of roadway open to the public to walk and bicycle, which is a seven-mile round trip. The entrance will be permitted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the event ending at 3 p.m., according to PennDOT.
The public will be required to sign a waiver when entering the project area. The waiver will be available to review and sign prior to the event at http://www.csvt.com and copies will be available at a sign-in table during the event, according to PennDOT.
If a driver is coming from Interstate 80, use Exit 212A -South Route 147, proceed nine miles south, turn left at the traffic signal onto Ridge Road (Route 1024), proceed 0.5 miles, pass under CSVT and turn left onto the new on-ramp and following directions to the parking area.
If a driver is coming from Harrisburg, traveling north on Routes 11/ 15, take a right turn onto Route 11 North at Routes 11/15 split in Shamokin Dam, then a left turn onto Route 147 North in Northumberland, turn Right at the traffic signal onto Ridge Road (Route 1024), proceed 0.5 miles, pass under CSVT and turn left onto the new on-ramp and following directions to the parking area.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the northern section is on June 29, followed by a ground-breaking ceremony for the southern section. It is not open to the public. Elected officials and stakeholders may only attend if they are invited due to limited parking and space at the site.
A date for when the northern section will be open for traffic has not yet been announced.
Work for the CSVT Southern Section is underway. It is expected to be completed in 2027.