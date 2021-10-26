MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board filled a vacant board member position at Tuesday night’s public meeting.
The board unanimously approved Matthew Shaffer to fill the vacant Region I seat that covers Lower Augusta Township, Leck Kill and Dornsife. It has been vacant since 2019 when Director Lawrence Neidig resigned from the position.
“I’m thrilled to be able to serve and have some positive impact in the district,” said Shaffer. “I want to have a good dialogue and make good decisions for our children. Leadership is more important the more challenging times get.”
Shaffer, who was sworn in by notary Jacqualyn Bonawitz with his wife, Rebecca, by his side, immediately took his seat at the board table, but did not vote on agenda items. Rather, he abstained on each vote.
Shaffer said he has lived nearly his whole life in the district and he is a 1996 graduate of Line Mountain. He is currently raising his family in the district with two of his children attending the high school, he said.
“I have great concern for the next generation,” Shaffer said. “One of the things I saw at Line Mountain was that there was a genuine interest for the overall well-being of the student.”
Shaffer said he believes he can help the district with its goals.
“Line Mountain has been a good place, a good school, for our kids to attend,” he said. “I would like to do my part to help continue that.”
Board President Troy Laudenslager said he was happy to fill the seat and have a full board again.
“I’m glad to have Mr. Shaffer on board,” said Laudenslager. “It’s a welcome surprise. He has a great foundation and great morals. He’ll be a great addition to the board.”
The vacant seat expires at the end of the year, so Shaffer said he hopes to have enough write-in votes in Nov. 2’s general election to win the seat.
In other business, the board members fielded questions about the mask mandate. Solicitor Tony Michetti explained there were pending lawsuits in the state concerning that mandate and the school was waiting for an outcome.
Superintendent Dave Campbell told the citizens that they needed to trust the Constitutional process.