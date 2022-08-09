SELINSGROVE — A week after she was installed as the Selinsgrove Borough police chief, Shanee Mitchell had the chance to meet the public during Tuesday's Snyder County Night Out event.
Among them was Pennsylvania State Constable Sam Spigelmeyer, of Sunbury.
"I think it's great that we have a female as chief," he said after introducing himself to Mitchell. "Every police department needs to have female officers. We need diversity."
Mitchell, 40, was sworn in as the borough police chief during an Aug. 1 ceremony attended by a crowd that included her predecessor, Thomas Garlock, who retired in April after serving as chief for 27 years, and six officers from the City of Philadelphia who worked for the former Lieutenant Mitchell.
"I was surprised," said Mitchell of seeing so many familiar faces at the ceremony.
Mitchell began working in law enforcement in 2003 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2012 along with her mother, Marietta V. Austin, making them the first Black mother-daughter duo to be simultaneously promoted in the history of the City of Philadelphia Police Department.
Four years later, on March 17, 2016, Mitchell was promoted to lieutenant. That same day, the married mother of three learned she had stage 3 breast cancer. After undergoing 1 1/2 years of chemotherapy and radiation, her cancer went into remission in October 2019.
The cancer returned in 2020. After undergoing surgery, Mitchell was again in remission.
Surviving two bouts of cancer spurred her to apply for the top cop job in Selinsgrove.
"It sat me down," Mitchell said of the health scare which made her realize she had been making work a priority. "I was always pushing work, work, work. But this made me realize tomorrow is never promised. My family is important."
When the police chief position in Selinsgrove opened up, "I decided to step out of my comfort zone and take a risk."
Her husband, Wesley, encouraged the move. "He said, 'Bet on yourself.'"
Many are pleased she did.
Cindy Mull, of Selinsgrove, met Mitchell briefly at Brew Fest and said she was drawn in by her personality.
"I think it's going to make the community closer," she said of Mitchell's prominent role in the borough.
Former Selinsgrove Borough Council member and active community volunteer Carol Handlan said Mitchell represents "a new beginning for our area."
Handlan added, "She is the right person for the job. She's extremely personable. She listens and wants to know the community."