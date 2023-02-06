SELINSGROVE — Veteran Selinsgrove borough police officer Scott Grove could soon be back on the job following a month-long suspension without pay.
The suspension ends Thursday and he could be back at work as soon as some "procedural" issues are worked out, said borough solicitor Robert Cravitz.
"He wants to come back. He made that clear," said Mayor Jeff Reed on Monday.
A 25-year veteran of the Selinsgrove police force, Grove was suspended without pay for one month by the council from his $71,379 position after allegations of insubordination and harassment were raised against him by Police Chief Shanee Mitchell.
The allegations arose in mid-December as Grove levied complaints against Mitchell, who was hired to lead the small department last August, including her decision to change the work schedule and not put herself on it or work a patrol.
Grove appealed his suspension, but following a 40-minute closed-door session Monday, the council voted unanimously to accept Reed's recommendation and deny it.
Cravitz said Grove could take the matter to an arbitrator if he chooses.
In the meantime, he will be welcomed back to the department as soon as the end of this week.
Earlier in Monday's public meeting of the council, Christopher Baker was sworn in as the department's newest police officer.
Attending the brief swearing-in ceremony were Baker's wife, Kate; his parents, Bob and Clayla Baker and his in-laws, Glenn and Leann Fogel.
A 2010 Midd-West High School graduate, Baker was raised in McClure and attended Concord University in West Virginia on a baseball scholarship.
After graduating college, he worked with troubled youth at a treatment facility in Lewisburg and for the past 6 1/2 years has been employed with Snyder County Adult Probation.
"I wanted to be involved in the process leading up to conviction," he said of his decision to pursue work in the police field. "I grew up in Snyder County and feel I have a lot to give to the community."
Baker joins a police department that includes Grove and two other full-time officers, Francis Petrovich and Elizabeth Shampanore, and part-time officer Nathan Fisher.
Baker said he wasn't deterred by the situation involving Grove and said he's looking forward to working in the community.
"I've worked with the (Selinsgrove) officers for 6 1/2 years," he said.