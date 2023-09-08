SELINSGROVE — Nine-year-old Lizzie Sampsell learned to sew at The Creative Space in Selinsgrove over the summer.
"We've been coming here a lot. It's a fun place and the prices are very reasonable," said Sampsell's mother, Tracy Miloro, of Selinsgrove.
Amanda Rappold opened The Creative Space at 201 W. Pine St., Selinsgrove, in June with volunteers Brooklyn and Ally Walter and is inviting the public to an open house today from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A former boarding school physics teacher, Rappold left her position earlier this year after 25 years to focus on opening a makerspace where people of all ages can create and find inspiration.
"I've been working toward this since I bought my home in Selinsgrove 10 years ago," said Rappold. "I've been a crafter for a long time and as a science teacher, what I see that has been missing in the classroom is the iterative process. The concept of staying with something to failure is not feasible (in a school)."
The makerspace offers classes in hand and machine sewing, crocheting and painting and open studio hours where people can paint, draw, sew and take part in other creative outlets, such as ASL classes.
"Makerspaces are not a novel concept. I want a space that is focused on community-building," said Rappold, who also leases the studio for parties, such as a recent "Mom's Night Out" where a group of women gathered together to paint.
"I like the environment. It's very spacious and inviting," said Yokie McLaughlin, of Selinsgrove, who has been visiting The Creative Space with her 7-year-old daughter, Ellamarie McLaughlin, for weeks.
Sampsell learned to sew making animal pillows this summer at a weeklong camp offered by Rappold, said Miloro.
"This is a safe place to make a mess and try something new with no expectations," said Rappold.
There's also a retail shop where a variety of DIY kits, fabric bolts, yarn, jewelry and other merchandise is available for sale.
Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The studio is also open 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Visit www.tcsselinsgrove.com for more information and a calendar of classes.