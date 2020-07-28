SELINSGROVE — Former Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil will perform at a new outdoor entertainment venue on Airport Road in Monroe Township on Sept. 6.
Ben Ehrsam, co-owner of Susquehanna Valley Event Center at 205 Airport Road, announced the inaugural concert on Tuesday. Back in Black, an AC/DC cover band, will be the opening act.
Ticket sales will be limited to 1,500 to allow for social distancing, Ehrsam said.
"That's one-tenth of the capacity" of the eight-acre site, he said.
In early July, Ehrsam, an event planner, coordinated a two-day bluegrass event in Perry County that drew about 1,100 people.
"It went perfectly. Everyone respected each other," he said.
Ehrsam and his mother, Cathy, of Selinsgrove, are leasing the property and 50,000-square-foot warehouse with plans to develop a sports arena and hold festivals and events.
Entertainment and recreation are permitted at the industrial-zoned property.
The Labor Day Vince Neil concert is the first event Ehrsam will hold at the site and he admits it hasn't been easy to coordinate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ehrsam said he had to present a plan for social distancing and sanitizing to the entertainer's management before the gig was booked.
In addition to limiting ticket sales to allow for social distancing, Ehrsam said areas near the outdoor stage will be blocked off to lessen large group gatherings in small areas.
Tickets are $55 for general admission and $125 for VIP, which includes a poster, commemorative laminate and lawn chair. Due to the pandemic, Neil will not be taking photographs with fans, Ehrsam said. Tickets are available online at sveventcenter.com.
