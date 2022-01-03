SHAMOKIN — New Shamokin Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. will have 14 days to obtain legal representation to make his case to hold office despite a felony conviction on his record.
Leschinskie, 37, appeared before Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Monday and argued a civil lawsuit filed by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz against the newly sworn-in councilman was invalid because it did not give him enough time to acquire an attorney for the proceedings.
Matulewicz filed several motions, including asking for an injunction preventing Leschinskie from taking the oath because according to Matulewicz, the law states no person convicted of an "infamous crime," is allowed to serve in office.
Leschinskie, who won one of two open city council seats in November, is a convicted felon, which bars him from serving as an elected official, as per the law.
Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this Commonwealth.” Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine. The crime, Leschinskie told Saylor, is a well-known fact throughout Shamokin and Leschinskie said he was honest with the voters throughout the election campaign.
The challenge was filed by Matulewicz on Dec. 29 and Leschinskie filed a motion to delay the hearing on Dec. 30, which was denied by Saylor.
Leschinskie said voters still elected him to serve and he will "carry out the will of the people."
Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney’s office first. If Saylor finds Leschinskie broke the law, the result would be removal from office, according to the law.
"I have been serving for the past several hours and no harm was committed and there won't be any harm moving forward," he said. "I will be talking to the soon-to-be new solicitor of Shamokin, Edward Greco, to acquire counsel.
"This will be an expensive process and, unfortunately, the taxpayers will be on the hook for this cost. Not a cost created by me."
Leschinskie said since he is in office, the city of Shamokin would need to represent him because he is now sued in his official capacity as councilman.
Greco declined comment Monday.
When Leschinski asked Saylor if he would be allowed to serve as a councilman in the meantime, Saylor responded, "No determination has been made in that regard to serve."
Leschinskie said he was officially sworn into office at 8:59 a.m. Monday, hours before the hearing.
Matulewicz declined comment by saying neither he nor his office comment on pending litigation.