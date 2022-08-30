MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County has tapped Elizabeth Canfield to replace Caleb Shaffer as director of elections.
Canfield, a former executive assistant to the mayor of Fulton, N.Y., now lives in Middleburg and is set to replace Shaffer, who is resigning Sept. 2 after 18 months to take a job with voting machine manufacturer, ES&S.
A county salary board meeting is scheduled for Thursday to set Canfield's salary before she takes over the position Sept. 6, Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said.
While Canfield has no experience in elections, county board Chairman Joe Kantz said it would be very difficult to find a candidate with the background.
"Over half the of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania have lost an elections director in the past two years," he said.
Snyder County has also hired Shannon Rudy to serve as a full-time grants manager.
Rudy, a SEDA-Council of Governments project manager, will assume the new role on Sept. 20. Her salary will also be set by the county salary board.