SELINSGROVE — Rainy weather would not stop the 30 volunteers from laying new sod on 6,000 square feet of playing field in East Synder Park on Saturday.
The ball fields were allegedly damaged by weed and grass killer, according to Pete DeWire, president of East Snyder Regional Recreation Association.
"I am thrilled to see so many people come out to help," DeWire said Saturday. "Today was the day we were getting it done no matter what."
The group started a GoFundMe account to raise the $4,000 in funds to replace the grass, DeWire said.
On Saturday a truck from Sporting Valley Turf Farms Inc., of Lancaster, delivered 15 skids of 20 x 40 slabs of sod and the volunteers got to work.
"I wanted to come help," Kaden Simmons, 9, of Selinsgrove, said. "I wanted to be part of getting it done."
Simmons, along with several other children and adults, got to work at around 8 a.m.
"It's great to see," DeWire said.
Last month DeWire reported the alleged damage to the Selinsgrove state police but no arrests have been made.
Selinsgrove Area Little League is made up of 28 teams that use the fields with the season set to begin next month.
DeWire said the project took about three hours to complete and the fields will be set to go in the next few weeks.
"The community responded," he said. "We are happy with the turnout of people to help get this done."