Three Valley counties are to be included in a new solar array project to produce nearly 50 percent of state government’s electricity, Gov. Tom Wolf announced today.
The seven new solar energy arrays are Part of the governor’s GreenGov initiative, Pennsylvania PULSE (Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy) and are expected to go into operation on Jan. 1, 2023. The project is the largest solar commitment by any government in the U.S. announced to date, according to the governor's office. The governor has a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. to discuss the project. You can watch it here.
Solar arrays will be built in seven locations in six counties: Columbia, Juniata, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and York. When completed, the total 191-megawatt project is expected to deliver 361,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year, supplying 100 percent of the electricity for 434 accounts across 16 state agencies, or about half the electricity used by state government. According to a press release from the state, the project will create more than 400 jobs and begin lowering carbon dioxide emissions statewide.
General Services contracted with Constellation, a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission-licensed electric generation supplier, to secure a 15-year fixed-price supply agreement. Serving as a technical advisor on the purchase, the Penn State Facilities Engineering Institute coordinated an innovative retail approach.
“Pennsylvania has been a national energy leader for more than one hundred years. As we continue to diversify our grid with clean renewable sources of energy, we want to maintain Pennsylvania’s leadership position and bring the associated economic, health and environmental benefits to all Pennsylvanians," Wolf said. "As Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard – which has driven solar and renewable development for the past decade and a half – sunsets at the end of May, we need more of the innovative, resourceful thinking demonstrated in this project to keep the market for clean renewable energy strong in the commonwealth.”