SUNBURY — The soon-to-be-new home of the Sunbury Police Department is set to be completed by Sept. 3, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
Construction on the department’s new station at 337 Arch St. began in late April and has continued to progress at a rapid pace, Hare said.
Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, was awarded the $829,235 project earlier this year.
“So much has been done in a short amount of time,” Hare said. “It is an exciting time for the department and for the city of Sunbury as we all move toward the future."
The 5,900-square-feet building is currently getting electrical work done, including installation of cameras and high-speed internet.
Councilman Jim Eister said he is thrilled with what he is seeing.
"I think Hepco Construction is doing a great job and are ahead of schedule," Eister said. "We met on Friday and everything is on track."
Eister said the building will be a staple in the city.
"Starting fresh with a totally renovated building for the department is good for the department and all of us as residents," he said.
The city agreed to purchase the structure from the late Jesse Woodring’s estate last April. Over several months, city officials secured $125,000 in funding for the building and $775,000 in funding for the construction.
Hare said he and his department of seven officers are ready for the move.
“The closer we get the more excited our department is," he said.