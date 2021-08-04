SUNBURY — The soon-to-be-new home of the Sunbury Police Department is ahead of schedule and the building on Arch Street could be ready by the end of the month.
Gary Gill, project manager for Hepco Construction, Selinsgrove, who was awarded the $829,235 project, said Wednesday crews are ahead of schedule.
“We hope to be wrapped up by the end of the month,” he said.
That news made Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare happy.
“Even though it will be ready, we will still have to wait for some IT projects to be completed,” Hare said. “We are hoping to be fully operational out of the new site by October.”
Hare said his officers have already begun packing and new furnishings are being stored at the old station on Market Street.
“Everyone is really getting excited now,” he said. “It’s coming down to the wire.”
Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious said the new station would not have been possible without the continued push by Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
“The mayor was persistent on wanting to build our department back up and I am excited to be part of this process,” he said. “This is one of the many projects that are and will be happening in the city and our future is looking great.”
Construction on the department’s new station, called the Sunbury Police Department — The Jesse C Woodring III Memorial Building, at 337 Arch St. began in late April and has continued to progress at a rapid pace, Hare said.
The 5,900-square-feet building was completely gutted and received all new electrical work done, including installation of cameras and high-speed internet, offices, patrolman rooms, locker rooms, a state-of-the-art evidence room and two holding areas with interview rooms for suspects.
Councilman Jim Eister said he is thrilled with what he is seeing.
“I think Hepco Construction is doing a great job and are glad to hear we are ahead of schedule,” Eister said.
Eister said the building will be a staple in the city.
“Starting fresh with a totally renovated building for the department is great,” he said. “It’s also great for the residents.”
The city agreed to purchase the structure from the late Jesse Woodring’s estate last April. Over several months, city officials secured $125,000 in funding for the building and $775,000 in funding for the construction.
“The current police building does not have the safety measures and spatial requirements that a police station in this day in age needs," City Administrator Derrick Backer said. "The new police building, with its upgrades, will allow the Sunbury Police Department to serve the community more efficiently and more effectively and in turn will create a safer community.”