SUNBURY — A labor shortage impacting the national economy and supply chain doesn't appear to have its hooks buried as deeply into Sunbury, where five new restaurants are in different stages of opening and other eateries are reporting little to no problem hiring.
Free Fallin' Grille, at 300 Walnut St., and Robin's Nest Family Restaurant, inside the Edison Hotel, on Market Street, just opened in the last week. Elders Restaurant, Sweet Chaos, and MidTown Bistro are either open are getting ready to open in the city.
Owner Robin Kepner, 52, of Winfield, held a soft opening for Robin's Nest on Wednesday.
"I have had no problems (hiring)," Kepner said. "In fact, I had 40 applications for the 13 positions I had available."
Kepner said she also has two family members who are working for her.
Owners at all of the new eateries, and owners of some that have been established, are saying they aren't seeing any issues with hiring.
Little Addy's owner Tammy Koonsman said she will be moving her shop from 438 Market St. to 314 Market St. at the end of February, barring any delays. She said she will have a staff of six people.
"As far as employees, last year it was tough but now I am not seeing that," she said. "I have not had a hard time at all."
According to a study by Bucknell University, in Lewisburg, “The Great Resignation” a term first coined to predict a mass, voluntary exodus from the workforce — is real in the U.S. and it’s impacting the supply chain and economy.
The study said the U.S. Labor Department said workers quitting their jobs jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on record dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July.
The Associated Press reported Thursday the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, a sign the job market is healing after last year's coronavirus recession. Since reaching 900,000 in early January, jobless claims have fallen almost steadily ever since, reaching 269,000 last week and moving closer to the pre-pandemic level of 220,000 a week.
Overall, 2.1 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks the week of Oct. 23 — down from 7.1 million a year earlier when the economy was still reeling from the coronavirus outbreak. The United States is still 5 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020. (A NATIONAL JOBS REPORT WILL BE RELEASED FRIDAY (TODAY) SO THIS SECTION WILL LIKELY NEED TO BE UPDATED)
**COULD WE GET BOB GARRETT OR TEA JAY AIKEY FROM ONE OF THE CHAMBERS TO COMMENT ON THE JOBS SITUATION AND GET THEM TO EXPLAIN/SPECULATE WHY SUNBURY SEEMS TO BE BOOMING?"
City Administrator Derrick Backer said Sunbury is growing.
“Sunbury is extremely fortunate that while other communities see businesses closing, we are seeing a boom of business openings," he said. "This is a great sign for Sunbury and its future. This shows that entrepreneurs want to start their businesses in Sunbury and hopefully grow their businesses here."
City leaders work to create a business-friendly environment Backer said.
"There is certainly work to be done to continue this, but we want the message to be 'Sunbury is open for business and is business-friendly,' not 'we hinder progress and development,'" he said.
The new restaurants give Sunbury residents more options than they have had in years, Councilman Jim Eister said.
A city resident for xx years, Eister said he doesn't remember ever seeing people (MAYBE RESTAURATEURS INSTEAD OF PEOPLE?) investing like this in Sunbury.
“I think it is wonderful that we are getting people interested in our city,” he said. “These restaurants are investing in the city and we couldn’t be happier to see this. We all wish each of them the best of luck and we encourage people to go out and try them all."
Sherry Mancini, 37, of Middleburg, said when she visits the city she likes to see what is new.
"It's exciting to see a new business open that serves food," she said. "Everyone always wants to make a good impression so I like to go and see what is offered and what it is on the menu."
Sandra Willis, 42, of Selinsgrove, agreed.
"I think the whole Valley is getting back on track and things are opening up all over," she said. "But I will say I do like seeing and hearing about Sunbury getting more options for people who have to visit."
Bobbi Jo Rodriguez, of Milton, and her partner Brandon Walburn, of Turbotville, owners of Sweet Chaos, both said they were thrilled to be in Sunbury and see the improvements being made through the city, as well as seeing other businesses opening their doors.
“We both wanted to be here and invest here,” Walburn said. “We are happy to be seeing people investing here and we are also thrilled to be seeing so much support for us.
"We want to ensure the success of businesses within the city because if they succeed, so does Sunbury as a whole.”
Walburn said they also have been working themselves and have not had any issues hiring.
Free Fallin' owner Bob Supsic had the same sentiment about city officials, complimenting them on the immediate support he has received.
Mike Berry, MidTown Bistro owner, said he is also excited to be part of downtown Sunbury and to open soon.
"We are looking forward to seeing everyone come to see us," he said. "We are happy to see so many businesses here in the city opening up."
Koonsman said she was excited for all of the new members of the city restaurant community.
"It's nice to see so many places living their dreams," she said.
Laurie Johnson, owner of McGuigan's Public House, said she is also happy to see residents have choices within walking distance.
?????????????????????????????
When Kepner was deciding where to locate Robin's Nest, she said she ended up with a very short list.
"I looked all over and this is just the place I wanted to be," she said. "I am happy that the city is getting so many options with places to go."