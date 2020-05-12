All 10 American Rescue Workers thrift store locations, including the new location in Sunbury, have reopened to the public. All stores are following CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and employees.
Stores will be limited to 50 percent capacity and shoppers will be required to wear a mask while practicing social distancing. The number of shoppers in each store will vary for each store. According to the Sunbury location's Facebook page, no more than 50 shoppers will be permitted in the store at one time.
The store has also implemented one-way traffic in aisles.
“American Rescue Workers is grateful that under the director of Governor Wolf, we were able to reopen on May 8. ARW had a very successful first weekend open and found it evident that our customers missed us just as much as we missed them,” said Kendra Parke, Marketing and Community Engagement Coordinator.
Valerie Fessler, Director of Development and Community Engagement said, “All revenue generated from goods sold in American Rescue Workers’ thrift stores helps to fund hunger and homelessness prevention programs in the community, making it critical for our operation to reopen thrift stores as soon as it was safe to do so. We are working diligently behind the scenes to serve our customers and to also keep the staff and those shopping with us safe. We were blessed that one of the bi-products of the covid-19 quarantine was that individuals were cleaning out their homes and were very generous to our ministry with their donations of clothing and household items. We are thrilled to be able to fully stock all of our stores with new and fresh merchandise.”
The Sunbury store opened on March 6 with large crowds. It, along with the other American Rescue Worker stores were closed on March 17.