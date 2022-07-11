SELINSGROVE — Craig Cochran is the new Susquehanna Valley Country Club golf course superintendent, succeeding Greg Bingeman, who retired late last year after 50 years.
“I’m looking forward to taking a 100-year-old golf course and making improvements,” said Cochran, who has more than 25 years of experience in the field. “Greg did a phenomenal job and I’m looking to improve on that.”
Plans at the 18-hole course that holds about 40 tournaments a year and has about 240 active adult members include upgrading the irrigation system, new soil nutrient protocols and staff training for the eight seasonal workers.
To improve the course’s grass growth, about 250 trees will be removed later this year or in early 2023, said country club board president Shawn Felty.
Many of the trees slated to be felled are on the back nine, he said.
Cochran’s job “is not a landscaping gig,” said Felty who described the club’s new hire as “part mad scientist” as he develops a plan to improve the health of the course with new chemicals and nutrients.
He began his career at Oakmont Golf Course in Pittsburgh which is consistently rated among the five best in the U.S. by Golf Digest and has hosted the U.S. Open nine times.
Most recently Cochran served as a golf superintendent at a family-owned golf course in Clifton Park, N.Y. but began looking for a new job when it was sold to new owners.
The position at Susquehanna Valley Country Club provided an opportunity of a homecoming of sorts.
“My wife is from Milton and I’d driven by this course a bunch of times,” said Cochran of his wife, Georgia Moser Cochran with whom he has a 15-year-old son.
His aim at the Selinsgrove golf course is to “improve the player experience” and help grow the membership.
Felty said the junior golf membership grew during the COVID-19 pandemic and they’d like to keep moving those numbers up. Lessons are available and Greg Felty has returned as interim director of golf.
The club offers an array of memberships, from full club experience, golf course, introductory golf course, swimming pool, as well as single and family memberships.
For more information, visit the club website at www.golfsvcc.com/ or Facebook page @susquehannavalleycc