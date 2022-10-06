Quickly finding adequate and available programs for substance abuse disorder remains an issue in the United States, particularly in rural areas.
Stakeholders are trying to close those gaps, using new technology and databases to get people the help they need, including the promotion of the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS, in Pennsylvania.
On Thursday, officials from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) were joined by substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provider, Gaudenzia, to encourage use of ATLAS at their Coal Township location.
ATLAS evaluates addiction treatment facilities’ use of evidence-based best practices based on the Shatterproof National Principles of Care, includes an assessment to understand the appropriate level of care, and offers an easy-to-use dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs.
ATLAS is fully available in English and Spanish.
“The advent of ATLAS in Pennsylvania comes at a critical time in Pennsylvania, as we’re seeing an increase in substance use, overdoses and overdose deaths spanning the state. Finding and having access to high-quality treatment is vitally important for anyone with a substance use disorder looking for care,” said DDAP Deputy Secretary Ellen DiDomenico. “Monitoring the quality of treatment providers in Pennsylvania and giving individuals and families a trusted resource to locate quality care for themselves and their loved ones are just a few of the benefits offered through the ATLAS tool.”
The tool also gathers and displays anonymous feedback from patients on their experiences at facilities once a minimum threshold of 20 responses for the facility is met. Much like consumer reviews help people to select goods and services in other areas of healthcare, this feedback helps to inform others’ care decisions. Anyone who has received treatment from a facility in Pennsylvania is encouraged to visit ATLAS to search for the facility and leave a patient review.
Gaudenzia is a large non-profit provider of treatment for people with substance use and co-occurring disorders, serving more than 14,000 people across three states. The services they provide include withdrawal management, residential, and outpatient care to underserved populations that include pregnant and parenting women, adolescents, people with co-occurring disorders, and justice involved individuals.
“Having low barriers to access care is critically important. There is usually a small window of opportunity to get someone into treatment. The availability of the ATLAS website to identify the closest, most reputable, and most clinically appropriate options is key,” said Dr. Dale Klatzker, Gaudenzia President and CEO. “We are excited to partner with DDAP and Shatterproof to be a part of this database that will help save lives.”
Forty Gaudenzia treatment locations in Pennsylvania are participating in ATLAS. A total of 515 SUD treatment facilities, or 67% of the total DDAP-licensed facilities, across the state have submitted their information to be included in ATLAS. Since the launch in Pennsylvania last June, there have been more than 1,500 unique facility views and more than 1,600 completed assessments through the platform.