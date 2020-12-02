Beginning today, drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held to contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in five counties: Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. The testing site addresses are:
Bedford County: Bedford High School parking lot, 330 West John St., Bedford, PA, 15522;
Mifflin County: Pennsylvania State Fire Academy, 1150 Riverside Drive, Lewistown, PA, 17044;
Tioga County: North Penn Mansfield High School, 73 W. Wellsboro St., Mansfield, PA, 16933;
Northampton County: William Penn Highway Park & Ride, Emrick Blvd., Easton, PA, 18045; and
Butler County: Michelle Krill Field, 100 Pullman Park Pl., Butler, PA, 16001*
Butler County’s testing site does not open until Friday; that testing location will be open until Dec. 8.