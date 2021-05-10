The new traffic light at the intersection of Route 147 and Ridge Road in Point Township is set to be fully activated this week when paving on Ridge Road is wrapped as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.
According to PennDOT, paving will continue this week on Ridge Road during daylight hours. Traffic on Route 147 and Ridge Road will be controlled using flaggers while work is being performed. Motorists should expect delays on both Route 147 and Ridge Road should seek alternate routes, if possible, PennDOT said. The new traffic signal at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection is set to flashing mode and full activation is scheduled this week.
Across the Susquehanna River, Route 15 southbound will continue to be reduced to one lane south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. The lane restriction is scheduled to be in place for two months.